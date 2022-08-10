Letter: Abbott is the right candidate for senate

Julie Abbott is the right candidate to represent New York’s new 48th Senate District.

Having served in the New York State Senate for nearly three decades, I have seen the mechanisms of state government and worked with numerous local representatives to accomplish things for our shared constituencies. I know a good candidate, and a good future representative, when I see one.

Julie Abbott is exactly what we need in the New York State Senate.

Julie has fought for lower taxes, safer streets, and parent-first education. She has supported our police when it was unpopular on a national political scale and remains an ardent supporter of the rule of law. The safety of her neighbors and the families who live in our communities is her first priority in every decision she makes.

She has a history of winning elections – not because of popularity or name ID – but because she shows up and does the work for the residents of her district. She takes stands for what is right and will go to bat for those she serves, even when it may not be popular.

Not only is she the best choice, Julie is the only choice. She has the support of community leaders and the community itself. We must answer one simple question in the weeks and months ahead: Why on earth is Rachel May, an advocate for progressive far left policies, she still sitting in the New York State Senate? She simply does not share the values of residents in the 48th Senate District.

This year, please join me in supporting Julie Abbott for New York State Senate. She will be a great Senator, and she is the right choice to bring common sense back to Albany.

Sincerely,

John DeFrancisco

Syracuse

DeFrancisco is former state senator for the 50th Senate District