We have excellent candidates running in elections on Nov. 5, including Julie Abbott-Kenan, who seeks to continue to represent District 6 residents of Marcellus, Otisco, Skaneateles, Spafford, and Camillus in the Onondaga County Legislature. I write to share my own personal views from working with Julie for five years on the Skaneateles school board, where she tirelessly facilitated beneficial outcomes for taxpayers, administrators, faculty, staff, and, most importantly, students. Although Julie has now broadened her leadership scope from school to county government, she continues to channel her strong personal convictions to inspire fresh insights from all constituents. Since joining the county Legislature in 2018, she has advocated for our entire area faithfully, positively, and realistically. Under her vigilance, Julie elevates our region to the stature warranted by our incomparable landscapes, productive farms, world class organizations, and hearty central New York residents.
Most specifically, Julie has the unique background to assess situations accurately, collaborate on innovative approaches, and implement constructive, affordable solutions. Her network of talented individuals is amazing, and people simply enjoy working with her. A concrete legacy of Julie’s school service in Skaneateles is our improved consideration of each and every child in down-to-earth, day-to-day operations. Now as a county legislator, her helpful impact has widened beyond schools to many others in the region. For you, whether it be hundreds of people in your public school system or thousands of neighbors across your legislative district, such well-considered representation is never easy, and it does not happen automatically. Regardless of your affiliation, please consider returning Julie to office. Thank you for supporting all local candidates in their races, for holding us to high standards of accountability, and for staying informed under the obligations of our democracy.
Tom Lambdin
Sennett