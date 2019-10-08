I have known Julie Abbott-Kenan for nearly nine years, and am proud to support her as our county legislator. Our friendship was first connected through our kids. We became closer as we share the same passion for education. We have had countless conversations about the programs and activities offered to our kids through the school district. Where many of us talk, Julie jumps in and acts. She worked tirelessly on the Skaneateles school board, advocating for all students to benefit from high quality programs and activities. Julie has extended herself for others to be a community voice. This takes passion, knowledge, confidence and courage.
Julie is smart, informed and personable. She goes above and beyond for the community, serving on boards like PTC, youth football and school board as well as coaching youth sports for her boys. When she believes in something strongly, she dives in deeply. Julie has a natural way of articulating the concerns for a group that may otherwise not be heard. She is extremely effective in delivering the message in a thoughtful and positive manner. She is a strong leader as our Onondaga County legislator, and will continue to move us all in a positive direction.
Molly Phillips
Skaneateles