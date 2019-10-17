I would like to extend my heartfelt and full support for Julie Abbott-Kenan’s candidacy to remain as legislator for Onondaga County’s 6th District. There are so many adjectives to describe Julie. Smart. Dependable. Committed. Enthusiastic. Hardworking. Kind. Articulate. And the list goes on.
I’ve known Julie for years. We’ve worked together on the annual Skaneateles Vera House fundraising event. Julie is passionate and compassionate as she works tirelessly for so many important causes-from improving education while serving on the Skaneateles school board to making a positive difference in the lives of regular local citizens through her work on the Legislature.
Julie is a busy working mom who always manages to find time for others. Her background experience as a journalist and talk show host as well as her intelligence and enthusiastic personality combine to make her uniquely qualified to not only serve her constituents but to inspire others to work together for common goals.
Mary Gaffney
Skaneateles