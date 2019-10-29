I have known Julie Abbott-Kenan personally for more than 20 years. Together we have experienced some of the greatest joys and the most unimaginable sorrows. We got married around the same time and soon started our families. As young mothers we enjoyed time with our children and shared our hopes and goals for their futures.
As our children got older and our lives grew more complicated, we weren’t able to be together as often. However, if ever I have a concern or a question, or just need to talk to someone whose opinion I value, Julie is never too busy to take time to call me back and talk ... often while we each have children clamoring for our attention. Sometimes the issues are small, sometimes they are significant. To Julie that doesn’t matter. She is always there to listen when I need her. Her devotion to her family, her friends and her community is undeniable.
Throughout the years, we have spent countless hours on and by our lake. Julie’s commitment to preserving this incredible resource has never wavered. My husband is a lifelong resident of Skaneateles and they often discuss the changes in the lake and the efforts to preserve it. She knows the best fishing spots on the lake and wants them to be there for our children and their children in the future. She is passionate about our environment and its role in our community.
As a teacher in the Skaneateles school district, I always felt that when Julie was a member of our school board she was willing to listen to my concerns and my ideas. Even if we didn’t necessarily agree, she would listen to my perspective and I always felt my thoughts were valued. She was a strong advocate for the students and teachers in this district and her contributions to our schools were immeasurable.
Julie is kind, funny, caring and compassionate. She is also committed and persistent. All of these qualities make her qualified to continue to serve as a representative for our district. I offer my strongest endorsement of Julie Abbott Kenan as the best candidate for Onondaga County legislator.
Heather Buff
Skaneateles