Having served on the Skaneateles School Board with Julie Abbott-Kenan has given me an insight to Julie that most people do not see or get to know.
I did not know Julie when she came on the Board, but knew she was a TV personality. We couldn’t be more opposites — I am not a talker, she is a talker. I like being behind the scenes, she is great in front of a crowd. I need to process my thoughts, she can think on the fly. She asks a lot of questions regarding the community and the people in it. Being a native of Skaneateles, it is very hard to embrace someone who wasn’t raised here easily, you have to earn it. Julie has done just that, earned it. She has earned my embrace.
She has listened, learned and worked hard on projects that impact all of us. She has sat on school committees regarding security for our children and community. I have seen her advocate for others for what she believes is right.
Julie has met with farmers, lake representatives, and Town and Village officials to get to know and understand what they do, their concerns, and find a way where she can help.
She is not afraid to ask the hard questions. She has already secured funds for Skaneateles, Marcellus, and Otisco, Spafford and Camillus. She knows she still has a lot to learn, and is willing to put in the time.
Julie is a mother of 5 children, one child she wears forever on her arm. Anyone who has children, or involved with them, knows that multi-tasking is the only way to survive, which she is doing in her new role. Julie can multi-task, ask questions, have compassion and determination, and she is willing to understand people and their situations.
I have witnessed her determination to get things done on the school board, I can only image, and can’t wait, to see what she can do as our Legislator.
Julie has the qualities I look for in a County Legislator — someone who listens, ask questions, understands, gets things done and most importantly — cares about people!
Julie has my support on Nov. 5, and I hope you will support her too!
Susan Greenfield Murphy
Skaneateles