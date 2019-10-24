It is my distinct honor to lend my voice to the many other voices in support of Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott-Kenan.
As the recent past legislator representing the sixth district for seven years, I am in a unique position to know what it takes to do the job of county legislator – and I can say that during the past year Julie has been doing the job splendidly. Julie’s unbridled energy, enthusiasm and kindness are just a few of her many fantastic traits.
In my new position as director of clean water initiatives for the county I have the pleasure of interacting with Julie constantly. I could say many great things about all that she does for the district, but I wish to emphasize how much she is a wonderful partner in tirelessly working to protect the Skaneateles and Otisco Lake watersheds. She fully works with me and the rest of the McMahon administration in all that we strive to do in watershed protection, as well as continually bringing her own good ideas to the table and encouraging us to do even more.
You have free articles remaining.
Please give Julie Abbott-Kenan your vote on Election Day!
Michael Plochocki
Marcellus