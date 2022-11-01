Letter: Abbott will stand up for central New York

As the president of the Marcellus Chamber of Commerce and owner of multiple Marcellus businesses, I know our community has thrived under the advocacy and thoughtful representation of Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott. I also know that to continue building on central New York’s recent economic successes, we need Julie Abbott representing us in the state Senate.

As Marcellus’ current representative in the Onondaga County Legislature, Julie has been a powerful advocate. She has coordinated community development funding to restore the old gas station on West Main Street to productive use and secured main street revitalization grants to upgrade sidewalks, parking and business facades on East Main Street. Julie has also led vital efforts to empower our children – recently helping make an outdoor STEAM classroom designed by our own Marcellus Mustangs a reality.

When I took on the task of establishing our village’s Chamber of Commerce in 2021, I saw the potential our community could reach if we doubled down on the future of Marcellus, and I have been thrilled to see such dedicated support in this mission from county Legislator Julie Abbott.

Julie Abbott will make a fantastic senator who will stand up for Marcellus and all of central New York. Julie Abbott will bring home real results for small towns, small businesses and everyday people. Julie Abbott will be a senator for all of us. Please vote on Nov. 8.

Chad Clark

Marcellus

Chad Clark is president of the Marcellus Chamber of Commerce.