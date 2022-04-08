Letter: Abortion laws ignore many related problems

With several states passing laws against those who perform abortions, do these states have provisions to care for the yet unborn to those who need prenatal care? When the child is born, adoptions are stagnant because of the health of an addict or other birth defects. Foster care is overwhelmed with crack babies, what are the states going to do? I haven’t heard one iota about care after delivery for the mother and child! Mothers-to-be must be fearful to go to any women’s health clinic for fear of a raid or the provider can’t keep their oath.

What kind of retribution does a woman have toward the man who impregnated her when she clearly did not want to have a child or was mentally or physically unable to consent to sex? These new backsliding laws don’t seem to address these issues. The embryo, the child are innocent at whatever time one deems them, until it is time to care for them. Then they seem to become someone else’s problem. A note: Many women do accept the responsibility of motherhood despite the way and or the environment for which they may be living in.

What happens to the man who, when informed he is going to be a father, hits the mother in the abdomen with a shovel, beats her and kicks her in the genitalia? Is he performing an abortion? Or is he merely assaulting her because he is angry because her birth control methods failed? Men assaulting women seldom get 10 years on any assault, whether there is a pregnancy or not. Their ineptitude for responsibility daunts a lot of lawmakers holding them accountable.

Recently, Republican senators grilled the Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, on her rulings regarding child porn. I think those lawmakers should look into where are these children who have to endure these unspeakable acts. Some are probably in the worse foster homes, have been trafficking victims or worse yet, their very own home with parents who are exploiting them for money and drugs!

I think the far right is a "do as I say, not as I do" group of imbeciles! Hence the Matt Gaetzes, Donald Trumps and Brett Kavanaughs. Throw in Jim Jordan’s complacency at Ohio State involving the wrestling team.

Most importantly, unwanted sex by either party regardless of mental capacity is rape, nothing less! I ask, who suffers the most?

R. L. Searles

Sennett

