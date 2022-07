Pro-abortionists have not lost anything.

They still have freedom of choice.

Cheap pills are available to prevent pregnancy.

You will have privacy. No one will know if you took those pills or not.

Your secret is safe.

The cost of the pills is cheap.

This reaction to the Supreme Court is much ado about nothing. Your pro-abortion plans will cost millions.

Peace will be achieved.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn