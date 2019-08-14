My name is Jill Grobelny and I'm writing to you about all of these shootings that are happening. I think the politicians need to get their heads out of their butts and come together so that they can take care of this problem because, first of all, the people that are showing signs of doing harm to others shouldn't be allowed access to any kind of weapon. As for the police, they should take any kind of threat or concern seriously, even when a parent tells them their child is making threats to harm others.
