At the town level political party affiliation is not that important. What is important is the quality, experience and character of the candidate.
In a previous election for town of Sennett supervisor, Peter Adams was endorsed by the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independent parties and won handily. This speaks strongly to his character and abilities.
As Supervisor Peter has done a superb job.
A few of his accomplishments follow:
• Improve and extend water system
• Improve banking practice producing an interest income increase of thousands of dollars
• Through union negotiations maintain excellent benefits for employees while reducing costs
• Kept the budget as low as possible through strong overviews
• Obtained grants to create a new town park
Peter Adams is dedicated to Sennett and works hard for all of us.
Reelect Peter Adams as Sennett town supervisor.
Robert Edmunds
Sennett