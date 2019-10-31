Peter Adams is doing a great job as Sennett town supervisor. Peter is a superb business man who uses his talent to benefit Sennett. During recent years he has worked to improve and expand the water system including obtaining a grant to replace the water tank on Route 5. He also investigated extending water service to other areas of the town.
Peter has made several changes in office operations helping the town run smoother. A major change he introduced relates to the town fund balance. Careful adjustments have led to an increase in interest income amounting to thousands of dollars.
I'm voting to reelect Peter Adams our supervisor and hope you will also.
Mark Edwards
Sennett