Have you noticed that since Peter Adams took office as the town of Sennett supervisor there has been a great decrease in articles published in The Citizen on controversy, lawsuits and negative attitudes concerning Sennett?
Peter Adams is an accomplished manager who has created a smooth running town and is responsible for most of the improvements we see today.
These improvements include an updated bookkeeping procedure, better banking procedures and others that are listed in the recent Town Newsletter all residents received.
One important action Peter is responsible for is his work resulting in New York State changing plans for the new state gun range being built in Sennett from an outdoor range to an indoor range resulting in a much quieter and enjoyable town.
Keep Peter Adams our town supervisor. Reelect him this November.
Jason Banuski
Sennett