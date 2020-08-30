Letter: Addressing racism is everyone's job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The police shooting of yet another black man, Jacob Blake, point-blank and in the back, highlights again how far this country has to go to confront its reality, to acknowledge and address its racism. As a white man it prompts me to examine my life, my culture, my thinking, for the police that I fund with my tax money can’t help but do the culture’s bidding.

Police transparency is a necessary ingredient of cultural reform, and the recent presentation by the Auburn Police Department, “Together We Move Forward,” was a great start, a presentation that was forthright, comprehensive and provided context for further community engagement. I look forward to a counterpart presentation by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Sept. 14.

Officers and deputies of police agencies under increased scrutiny are often finding their difficult jobs becoming even tougher, especially in places where those agencies have blithely or defiantly continued business and policies as usual. I applaud the efforts of the police and sheriff’s offices in Cayuga County to proactively address racism and bias, and to have open conversations with community members. But the hard work of changing our racist culture really begins with each of us, whether police or not.

Dave Tobin

Marcellus

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0