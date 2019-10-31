My friend and neighbor Tom Adessa is running for a seat on the county Legislature in city District 12. I have lived near Tom and his wife, Martha, for many years. They are always watching out for others, and they are honest, hardworking and caring people.
This year Tom decided that it was time to step up and run for political office because the incumbent legislator’s term limit is up. Tom is running for all of the right reasons, and he clearly has the time to devote to this position. Tom’s priorities are in line with mine: his focus is to hold the line on taxes and spending, commit the necessary resources towards water quality issues, sand to support public safety.
I am supporting Tom Adessa for those reasons, and if you reside in District 12, please consider casting your vote for my neighbor Tom.
Every vote matters!
Sue Dwyer
Auburn
Sue Dwyer is Cayuga County Clerk.