For several weeks now we in John Katko’s 24th Congressional District have been subjected to a TV commercial which depicts our Congressman in a most sinister and negative way. This commercial purports to be sponsored by a group of concerned military personnel and veterans. They express concerns about the congressman's votes and how they impact the security and safety of our country and even put into question his loyalty.
They cast him in the most negative way using fear and smear to distort his voting record, and his values, and his many positive outcomes since having held this district and winning by overwhelming margins.
These ads are designed to try to flip this congressional district from red to blue and are funded by outside money and outside groups. This is happening in other congressional districts throughout the county in an attempt to retain control of the House of Representatives so that continued undermining of our president can take place. It is a drive to influence 2020.
There is absolutely no validity to anything said in this TV ad nor any validity to its being supported by any known veterans group from this congressional district. The accusations against John Katko’s record made in this ad are reckless and based on nothing but vague and false statements which upon examination show themselves to be pure partisan propaganda as well as pandering.
The attacks are paid for and represented by outsiders and all of us in this congressional district should be aware of this and expose these agitators for what they are: a network of paid conspirators whose objective is to turn the 24th Congressional District from red to blue. Voters do not be swayed by outside money, outside people and outside values. See this add for what it is ... a dirty tricks attempt to smear a good and honest record of work by John Katko.
Josephine D. Thomas
Syracuse