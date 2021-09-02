Letter: Afghanistan pullout handled poorly

President Joe Biden made a difficult decision to pull out of a 20 year no-win war in Afghanistan.

But he did and is now paying the humiliating price of many screw-ups and betrayals.

In doing so, why didn’t Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, come up with various contingency or “what-if” plans for this disastrous pullout?

Isn’t that the reason we have these people and organizations in place is to plan and be prepared so that we don’t get caught with our pants down … again?

Yes, it is. But evidently they dropped the ball and more Americans (13) and Afghans (200+) were killed and America has lost some of its credibility as a valued trusted world partner.

And let me speculate as to why these precautionary “what-if” plans were not drawn up:

The U.S. was banking on a relatively safe withdrawal because America trained and equipped 300,000-plus Afghan troops and police at a cost of about $84 billion of our tax dollars.

And that is four times the number of Taliban fighters (75,000) that took over their country in a very short time and set up their choke-hold base in Kabul and the airport.