Letter: Albany must help with mental health care

Dear state elected officials,

I have been a county mental health social worker for 10 years and I love my job. I was born and raised in this area and continue to serve it by working here.

Tonight I come home tired and weary and scared. I am scared of the future of mental health treatment in our state. There is not enough funding and access for essential services and not enough staff for the services we are already trying to provide.

Clients and staff are suffering.

I need hope tonight. What is your plan of action to advocate for more funding and how will it positively impact this district? I need to know that someone is fighting for a light at the end of this tunnel.

Please respond and thank you,

A frightened therapist

Mae Porter

Moravia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0