Letter: Albany's mascot order is like colonialism

Albany continues to disenfranchise our local school districts. In persistent efforts to marginalize local context, participation and consent, the State Education Department’s James N. Baldwin recently quoted in a letter to all New York schools (without shame) the disastrous former Commissioner Richard P. Mills’s call to eradicate Native mascots, logos and names. Touting Mills as an authority is interesting because his awful policies still haunt our communities.

Furthermore, Baldwin used as evidence a literature review of two dated articles with self-identified Native participants that used extremely small sample sizes and psychologically thin constructs. Bearing in mind the heterogeneity of Native communities, the researchers’ non-representative samples are inadequate for the strong claims made by Albany. The studies with non-Native participants used psychometrically unsound tests (e.g., the Implicit Association Test) and are imbued with researcher bias that may have led to hasty conclusions. Given that even seemingly well-designed social science findings often do not hold (search “replication crisis”), it is outrageous from a scientific standpoint that Albany and the courts would cite one weak piece of research, whose primary author is an activist, as backing for their intrusion into our communities.

From a democratic standpoint, we cannot allow Albany to marginalize our voice as spoken through our locally elected representatives. Local sovereignty should be protected. Behind the mask of fighting the legacy of colonialism, Albany ironically uses colonial tactics to destroy the diversity of our local cultures in an attempt to assimilate us into their brave new world made in Albany's image. This is unacceptable. Including those who reasonably agree with the content of Albany’s decision (i.e., that Native representations should be erased), all New Yorkers should stand against the process of Albany’s decision, including their incremental assaults and disrespect of our local democratic norms, history and institutions.

Matthew Weinerth

Weedsport