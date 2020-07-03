Letter: All legislators should denounce racist views

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Legislator Dennison's Letter to the Editor of June 26, I have sent the following letter to the Cayuga County legislators and encourage ALL elected officials to publicly condemn the views expressed in the letter.

"As a citizen of Cayuga County, I wanted to express to each of you my agreement with the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP's condemnation of Legislator Dennison's recent letter to the editor in The Citizen and join them in calling for his resignation.

"As his fellow legislators, I ask you to publicly condemn the racist and divisive views presented in the letter and do whatever is in your power as legislators to remove or censure Legislator Dennison.

"At a time when our community and our country are trying to come together across the racial divide, when police and Black Lives Matter activists are marching together, including here in Cayuga County, when there is a groundswell of support across racial lines to dismantle the systemic racism that has continued to oppress people of color for 400 years, at such a time as this, Legislator Dennison chooses to promote hatred and division. He displays a complete lack of understanding of ongoing systemic racism and our country's long history of racism. And his language and tone are not befitting of someone holding public office.