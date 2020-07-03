Letter: All legislators should denounce racist views

In response to Legislator Dennison's Letter to the Editor of June 26, I have sent the following letter to the Cayuga County legislators and encourage ALL elected officials to publicly condemn the views expressed in the letter.
"As a citizen of Cayuga County, I wanted to express to each of you my agreement with the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP's condemnation of Legislator Dennison's recent letter to the editor in The Citizen and join them in calling for his resignation.
"As his fellow legislators, I ask you to publicly condemn the racist and divisive views presented in the letter and do whatever is in your power as legislators to remove or censure Legislator Dennison.
"At a time when our community and our country are trying to come together across the racial divide, when police and Black Lives Matter activists are marching together, including here in Cayuga County, when there is a groundswell of support across racial lines to dismantle the systemic racism that has continued to oppress people of color for 400 years, at such a time as this, Legislator Dennison chooses to promote hatred and division. He displays a complete lack of understanding of ongoing systemic racism and our country's long history of racism. And his language and tone are not befitting of someone holding public office.
"As a community, we are trying to move forward: to heal divisions and to promote anti-racism and diversity initiatives. Legislator Dennison seeks to thwart these efforts, the very efforts he should be endorsing and supporting as an elected official. By holding such racist and uninformed views, and flaunting them publicly, he is hurting rather than helping the people he is elected to serve.
"For the love of the citizens and community you have sworn to serve, I ask you to please denounce Legislator Dennison's remarks and do what is in your power to do to rectify the damage he has done."
Debra Rose Brillati
Aurelius
