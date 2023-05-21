New York farmers use the latest research, science and technology to make important decisions in how we farm. This includes many growers choosing to use a newer class of crop protectants called neonicotinoids. The pesticides were developed to be safer to use and have fewer environmental impacts. Seeds can be coated before they are planted which can greatly reduce the amount of pesticide that otherwise would be sprayed above ground to fight off harmful bugs.

Now, New York State legislators are considering banning neonics. They are looking to make a political decision rather than one based on sound science. This would strip NYS Department of Conservation experts from doing their job of reviewing and regulating pesticides. Currently, New York is one of the only states that has a stricter pesticide review process than the federal EPA.

The impact would force farmers to spray more harmful pesticides and till more soil to reduce crop damaging pests. The result flies in the face of the state’s push for more no-till and climate friendly agricultural practices. It also diminishes the role of the state’s Integrated Pest Management program that aims to protect pollinators.

Ask Sen. May to oppose the Birds and Bees Act. Help us use safer, more environmentally friendly risk management tools.

Jon Patterson

Aurelius

Jon Patterson is Cayuga County Farm Bureau president.