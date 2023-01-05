Letter: Allow me to continue serving Sterling

My name is Lisa Cooper and I have been Sterling’s town clerk for over 27 years. I have been endorsed by the Republican committee for 14 elections. This year, I learned the local Republican committee decided not to endorse me as town clerk for unknown reasons. Instead, the committee voted four to three to advertise and interview all positions open for the November 2023 local election. The creation of this new policy has never been implemented before and would require that all incumbents go through the process even with no other applicants. I feel this requirement is unnecessary and personally insults my years of loyal service to the office. Without the committee's endorsement, I will be carrying my own petition for the Republican line. I will be going door to door to speak to residents and ask for a signature endorsement so I can continue my work serving the community.