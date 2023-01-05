Letter: Allow me to continue serving Sterling

To the Cayuga County residents,
My name is Lisa Cooper and I have been Sterling’s town clerk for over 27 years. I have been endorsed by the Republican committee for 14 elections. This year, I learned the local Republican committee decided not to endorse me as town clerk for unknown reasons. Instead, the committee voted four to three to advertise and interview all positions open for the November 2023 local election. The creation of this new policy has never been implemented before and would require that all incumbents go through the process even with no other applicants. I feel this requirement is unnecessary and personally insults my years of loyal service to the office. Without the committee's endorsement, I will be carrying my own petition for the Republican line. I will be going door to door to speak to residents and ask for a signature endorsement so I can continue my work serving the community.
Let me take a moment to tell you about myself. Over my 27 years as town clerk, I have managed to bring the office into the 21st century with technology upgrades and proper preservation of permanent records. I have personally written and received several grants for records management and the justice court system. I completed my Master Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks at Cornell University. This certification led to my appointment on the executive board where I eventually became president of the New York State Town Clerks Association from July 2017 to June 2019. I was proud to represent Sterling in this position.
It seems small town politics has blurred the vision when it comes to qualified public servants. I hope to continue serving Sterling’s community and appreciate all your support.
Lisa Cooper
Sterling