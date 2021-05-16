Letter: Allow Phillips to continue his efforts

My husband and I are not Auburn natives. We chose to move here as a young couple, many years ago, to establish our own roots and to raise a family. As we have become more involved in the community, largely through activities in the school district, we have witnessed many difficult changes over the years to the school's various functions due to its underfunded budget. We wanted to get involved in the fight for fair disbursement of public school funding for Auburn children, and a simple search of the #fixandfundit initiative led us to meet someone who has been the face of the fight for our school's needs: Ian Phillips.

After many efforts to draw attention to the cause of fairly funding the needs of the Auburn district, including at least one trek to Albany with students, including our own children, Ian has continued to be a motivating force in virtual forums over the last year of social distancing. His efforts to bring equitable resources to our students to provide for their essential needs, including smaller classroom sizes, has been at the heart of his work.