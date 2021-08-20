Letter: Alzheimer’s disease a public health crisis

In New York state alone, an estimated 410,000 New Yorkers are currently living with the Alzheimer’s disease. These numbers are expected to rise to 460,000 by 2025, making Alzheimer’s a growing public health care crisis. As a result, the Alzheimer’s Association remains focused on their core mission: to provide and enhance care for all affected and to reduce risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

The Alzheimer’s Association supports policy changes that will improve the quality of life for people and families impacted by Alzheimer’s. Here, in central New York, we thank Congressman John Katko for his commitment to this mission by endorsing the following bipartisan federal priorities.

• Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act: A proven model of chronic care management will be trialed as an innovative means of reducing costs of care and improving quality of care for those persons, caregivers and families living with dementia.

• The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act (ENACT): Research demonstrates that Alzheimer’s and other dementia disproportionately affect minorities. This act will focus on increasing inclusion and participation in clinical trials and develop culturally sensitive education.