Letter: Alzheimer’s support work carries on

Like other businesses in the community, nonprofit human service organizations are facing unprecedented challenges. The focus of our sector’s work, serving people, has been impacted by government orders to maintain a safe physical distance and shift nonessential businesses and workers to home offices. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we work, but it has not stopped it.

Alzheimer’s Association operations continue remotely. Our programs and services team is employing technologies to conduct support group meetings by phone and online, and provide free education and training using secure video conferencing services. Alzheimer’s disease, and the other forms of dementia, will not quarantine themselves or slow their progression during the pandemic, and we must meet the challenge. You can find more information about these programs at alz.org/cny or by calling our 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900).

Organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association have a mission to defeat a disease and support those affected. We are all affected by the pandemic, but I think I can safely speak for my peers when I say that we will not waver in our commitment to our respective fights.

Cathy James

Syracuse

Cathy James is chief executive officer of the Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter.

