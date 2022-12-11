Letter: Alzheimer's disease advocacy must continue

As present and past caregivers for parents and loved ones navigating Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, we volunteer advocate representatives for the Alzheimer’s Association in the 24th District are infinitely grateful to Representative John Katko for his advocacy during his tenure. A small sampling of the pivotal legislation that Congressman Katko cosponsored in Congress were vitals bills, such as the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (H.R. 1474) to expand training and support services for families and caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's disease, and the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R. 2517) which allows the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to test a Dementia Care Management Model that provides comprehensive care to Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia.

Of notable significance is the fact that the Congressman spent real time with his constituents, making himself and staff available to meet with our advocacy group over Zoom, as well as in person several times. Having lived similar experience, he actively listened to our personal stories of losing our beloved family members to Alzheimer’s disease. He shared with us his personal story acknowledging and affirming the devastating toll and intense hardship and despair that families suffer, financially and emotionally as our precious loved ones descend into the throws of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementia.

There have been tremendous strides. However, the challenges ahead remain daunting. In our state, we have 410,00 individuals facing this terminal diagnosis, to say nothing of the ripple effect on their families, partners, and the community. We are hopeful that Representative Brandon Williams, who now assumes leadership of the 22nd District in January, and his staff members will follow the insightful, progressive precedent of Congressman Katko and his legislative assistants in Alzheimer’s disease advocacy and action. We look forward to the chance to meet with Congressman-Elect, Brandon Williams and are hopeful that we can as we move forward together in the fight to #ENDALZ.

Cindy Nigolian, Sarah Jones, Kinley Gaudette, Steven Sinopoli, Mary Koenig, Lauren Ashburn and Cathy James

Syracuse