Letter: Ambulance service complaints out of line

Last Tuesday, The Citizen published a correspondence from Mr. Keddy from Skaneateles negatively responding to the city of Auburn’s use of its own ambulance service. First, why should Auburn’s proposal affect Mr. Keddy from an adjacent community? Secondly, he states that there is a national shortage of EMS workers, when in fact there is no available national statistics for this group. He, like many Citizen letter writers, seem to think that their opinions on any subject should be an adequate reason for stating their opinion(s) without any supporting evidence. He demeans the ability of Auburn’s manager, when he in fact does not realize that the Auburn City Council, including its mayor, are those who elected to form a EMS service run and controlled by that municipality. One can wonder why he is interested in that proposal? Is he employed in that line of work? He seems to be disingenuous (not candid or sincere) in offending a manager of a nearby city. I would suggest, in the future, that Mr. Keddy research any material supporting any opinion that he proposes to any newspaper.