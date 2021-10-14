Letter: America continues its harmful, unwinnable wars

I write this article because this country gets into wars they won't win. Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. The American soldier, men and women, suffers the most.

Korea: June 25, 1950, North Korea crosses the 38th parallel into South Korea. Backed by communist Russia and China. The U.N. forces were pushed back to the southern tip of Korea. The old warrior General Douglas MacArthur was head of all forces. He planned an invasion of Inchon, the west side of Korea. They drove the Communist forces back to the north. President Harry S Truman gave him the OK. Our troops were divided, east and west coast, and got surprised attacked from 350,000 Chinese troops crossing the river dividing China and North Korea. We lost a lot of men on a retreat back to the south. MacArthur wanted to bomb airfields, bridges and destroy China's troops and supplies in China. President Truman said no. MacArthur said there is no substitute for victory. He wanted to drop atomic bombs on China and Korea. President Truman fired him in April 1951. General Ridgeway took over. In July 1953 America and North Korea signed Armistice ceasefire treaty. It is still affected today. General Mark Clark said I never signed a treaty before like this, only victory. I believe MacArthur was right, we still are having trouble with them today.

Vietnam: In 1945 Ho Chi Minh wanted to copy our way of government. He was denied that because Vietnam was a friend of China. The French messed those talks all up. He turned to Russia, China. The North Vietnam wanted all their country to be communist. In 1964 general Douglas MacArthur asked President Johnson to see him at Walter Reed hospital. The old Warrior told LBJ not to get involved in Vietnam because Congress won't let you win. You have to take out Loas and Cambodia. He was right. Our government wouldn't let our forces win. 58,000 men died.

Iraq: We went there twice because of al-Qaeda. Islamic forces didn't let us win. We still have forces there today.

Afghanistan: This was a total disaster. We left people who helped us fight and Americans. I strongly believe we should have kept a force of 20,000 minimum there to keep Taliban and Al-Qaeda in check. We left equipment there to use against us and they will do just that. Refer to General Douglas MacArthur's words. No substitute for victory. Honor, Duty, Country. God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn

