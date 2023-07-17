When psychiatrist Carl Yung visited Buffalo, NY in the last century, he described the culture of Britain to be a “gentlemanly”, France to be about “glory” and the US to be “greatness”. It is this American attribute that is bemoaned by the globalist — Bush, Obama, and Biden. For all his warts, President Trump’s idea of America First means he wants our “greatness” to shine, what Yung first saw. In the German immigrant, Yung recognized the influence of Native American Indian culture turning the German (African, Hispanic, Irish, Asian, Jew, Italian, etc.) into an American — a different breed from where they originated. They were all inspired by the culture of “greatness” and love for their country.

“Greatness” for Trump means to have a country that works to preserve culture and avoids entanglements in European policies and NATO’s dangerous expansion. We are now 90 minutes to midnight — doomsday! While the US is running out of ammunition, the Russian military is growing, and the BRIC nations are creating a currency that replaces the dollar. China believes in unrestricted warfare against the US, knowing that we are the only nation standing against its plans to control world resources. Trump desires peace through strength paradoxically without war.

Trump’s followers have commonsense ideas — protect our borders from illegal immigrants from 150 countries, preserve our “culture”, and prevent sex-trafficking and enslavement of children. The George Floyd protests, we saw in 2020, were well-meaning until brutes turned them into riots, killing people, maiming thousands, and costing over a billion dollars — committing far worse crimes than January 6th when no police were killed. We forgot Trump provided Black college students with large monetary boosts and work opportunities; it’s a evil to call him a racist. Under Trump the household Median Income rose to new highs and poverty hit new lows.

Our understaffed US military cannot find enough qualified people to join who are tough and patriotic. The false accusation that Trump requested police to “clear” protestors as he marched to a Christian Church in DC proves lies are perpetrated by the people who don’t believe in the truth but desire division. Days later ABC News reported police had cleared the mob for construction workers not for Trump. This demonstrates the media has an intolerance for a man whose patriotism means America “first” and who believes in America’s “greatness” lauded by Carl Yung 100 years ago.

Lawrence Netti

Auburn