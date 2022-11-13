Letter: America going in wrong direction

We are truly in a sad state of affairs. Who is actually running our country? Not Joe!

Mr. Biden and Democrats have not addressed the illegal border crisis, rampant crime, inflation or economic crisis.

We have a small minority that are being well funded by billionaires to ruin our country and completely destroy our Constitution, which is the bible and foundation of our republic. Our children are graduating from high school and think the taxpayer should pay for college. They want to change the way we talk, think and live without working and earning any of these privileges. The socialist and communist ideals have skyrocketed in our schools telling parents they have no say in their child's education — trying to dismantle the nuclear family. This must be stopped.

Those of you who hated Donald Trump need to think where we would be if the results of the election in 2020 had been different. 1. Businesses and schools would not have been closed for two and a half years. 2. We would have had a border wall and not Randall's Island and all the millions of illegals being educated, fed and housed on your dime. 3. Crime would have been squashed by locking up the criminal and keeping him locked up! 4. Gas prices would be at a reasonable cost, and we wouldn't have our reserves being depleted. 5. Your tax dollars would be following your child and not beefing up the teachers union. 6. No vaccine or mask mandate required.

And to the Rev. Joyce Smith I would like to respond that God will fix everything. He has his hand on this world and he has given us his guidebook, the Bible, that teaches us right and wrong and that hasn't changed. He is also the Prince of Peace. A treacherous storm is brewing in the world today. Watch out for global governance and a global economy because it will become the demise of the USA. Voting is critical at this time in history! People died that we could have this freedom.

Suzanne Searing

Auburn