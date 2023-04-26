Our forefathers were in favor of firearms; thus their Constitution's Second Amendment guaranteed we had the right to possess a firearm. Even George Washington was quoted to have said that “firearms should stand next in importance to the Constitution itself.”

Patrick Henry was adamant about it also, saying “every man should be armed!”

But Thomas Jefferson's reference to it is also (perhaps?) worth noting. He “preferred dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery?” (But remember ... that was then!)

Apparently there now exists more than enough guns in this country so that there's at least one gun per person! And if that is so, one might question whether there is “any real need to manufacture any more guns?” (Remember, guns don't need replacement ... they can be handed down from generation to generation!)

And that's also great news because that means gun stores will only need to sell bullets. (There might not even be any need for the American Rifle Association either!)

The freeing up of time would mean that the authorities could focus on other important issues, like tracking down illegal sales on the streets, etc. (However, stopping guns from being brought into our children's schools should be their highest priority!)

As a member of the clergy, I certainly need to be sure I make a Bible reference also on the matter. It's to be found in the New Testament (Luke 22:35) where Christ said that one “should protect oneself against transgressors.”

Certainly we (might) all agree that to own a gun is trumped by the right not to be shot by one!

And since we're on the subject of "rights," I find no indication in The Word of any rights related to a woman's uterus nor should it be regulated like guns should be! (“Let GOD be the one who judges what only HE should judge!.” Matthew 7:1.)

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn