Letter: America is a billionaires' playground

We're at quite the inflection point as a nation, where myth has it that we are a democracy. As it was and continues to be in reality, we're a bastion for plutocrats and oligarchs, right-wing manipulators.
Our west is burning up and the east drowning in rain, and we've multi-billionaires competing to see whose rocket comes first.
Every consumable should provide its provider a profit, supposedly that's how markets are supposed to work, yet I'm lost when the workers of said products can barely scratch out an existence, yet their founder/CEO/president, what ever title they may possess, can spend billions on a flight of fancy, piping dreams of escape to the bedazzled and baffled alike.
The once Grand Old Party has succumbed to Elmer Gantry's dopplelganger singing songs of disingenuous promises of a better future if we build walls, ban Muslims, cut taxes for the already rich, impose tariffs and yes, the election was stolen.
We've a so-called Democratic moderate from West Virginia, who made his fortune in and through coal, calling for putting on the brakes of public investment for the fight against climate change, moderate only in his ability to choke back his laughter at stymying the last best chance for the American Congress to truly effect change not only towards the climate but the ability of poor and the less fortunate to make any head way in these horrific seas of turbulence we all are battling.
We've been rowing hard to starboard for over 40 years, this includes 16 years under Clinton "triangulation" (see how that worked out for Andrew) and the Obama Pragmatism.
It's high time to steer this ship of state hard to port.
It's time for John Katko to quit preening himself for the wannabe dictator in waiting minions to take a progressive stand in support of the predominant demographic in his district, the poor, the underpaid, the disadvantaged.
Richard Signot
King Ferry