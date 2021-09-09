Letter: America is a billionaires' playground

We're at quite the inflection point as a nation, where myth has it that we are a democracy. As it was and continues to be in reality, we're a bastion for plutocrats and oligarchs, right-wing manipulators.

Our west is burning up and the east drowning in rain, and we've multi-billionaires competing to see whose rocket comes first.

Every consumable should provide its provider a profit, supposedly that's how markets are supposed to work, yet I'm lost when the workers of said products can barely scratch out an existence, yet their founder/CEO/president, what ever title they may possess, can spend billions on a flight of fancy, piping dreams of escape to the bedazzled and baffled alike.

The once Grand Old Party has succumbed to Elmer Gantry's dopplelganger singing songs of disingenuous promises of a better future if we build walls, ban Muslims, cut taxes for the already rich, impose tariffs and yes, the election was stolen.