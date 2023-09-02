I am writing this letter to point out what seems obvious to many of us. We are a nation that has lost its way and become "a house divided against itself." It has become increasingly evident that factions of a major political party here in America has embraced an ideology that uses communist party techniques to gain control of the government and the people. It takes no great leap of faith to see it. "Ye shall know them by their fruits." Matthew 7:16.

Unrestrained lethal drugs coming across our open border, the death legislation that is being implemented, including weather modification, assisted suicide, partial birth abortion, castration and sterilization of young children, the banning of fossil fuels to "save the plant," will lead to the collapse of civilization and the forced starvation of millions of people.

Solar and wind energy can never replace the cost effective, energy independent lifestyle petroleum has given us. Everything from asphalt to pave roads, tires, components to produce vehicles, nitrogen based fertilizers, herbicides, medications, household products, lubricating oils, fuel to run farm equipment, components of the electrical power grid, coal and natural gas, all come from petroleum products. Petroleum is the second most abundant natural resource on this plant. Banning petroleum from use will lead to genocide on a scale beyond human comprehension. By the time "Green Energy Revolution" proponents realize it is a flawed plan, it will be too late.

Many are starting to awaken to the fact that we are in a battle for our very lives. It is ultimately the battle between good and evil being played out before our eyes in the political, financial and spiritual arena. Every individual will have to choose a side. Moses spoke in Deuteronomy 19:30 when preparing the children of Israel for entry into the Promised Land. "I call heaven and earth to record this day against you that I have set before life and death, blessing and cursing: therefor choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live." And so it is with us in the year 2023. Do we want to continue the great American experiment of self government?

If so, we need to get back to the spiritual roots of Biblical Morality and the Judeo-Christian foundation upon which it was formed. The alternative is a nightmarish, technocratic, trans-humanist future where every aspect of your life is controlled by Big Brother. The choice is up to you.

Stephen Lonsky

Auburn