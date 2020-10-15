Letter: America is getting many things wrong

I cannot believe Americans want the dissolution of the police department.

I cannot believe Americans have not demanded immediate prosecution of looters, rioters and open rebellion.

I cannot believe that the destruction of the unborn, innocent children by abortion, should be the law of the land.

I can't believe that some people are against school choice.

A can't believe that Americans are racist.

I cannot believe the Pledge of Allegiance is verboten.

I cannot believe that illegal aliens are allowed to infringe upon the rights of legal immigrants.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

