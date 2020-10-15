Letter: America is getting many things wrong

I cannot believe Americans want the dissolution of the police department.
I cannot believe Americans have not demanded immediate prosecution of looters, rioters and open rebellion.
I cannot believe that the destruction of the unborn, innocent children by abortion, should be the law of the land.
I can't believe that some people are against school choice.
A can't believe that Americans are racist.
I cannot believe the Pledge of Allegiance is verboten.
I cannot believe that illegal aliens are allowed to infringe upon the rights of legal immigrants.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!