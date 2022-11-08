Letter: America is in need of accountability

South Korean political leaders take responsibility for public safety disasters, but American politicians in recent memory have not and will not, because they are ignoramuses and wusses.

When is the last time you saw an American politician take even partial responsibility for the dangerous activities of citizens, whether vaping or opioid or sports gambling crazes, obesity, overpacked summer music concerts, fireworks mishaps, active shooters in schools, preventable crime, inflation, increasing racism and antisemitism, wrong-headed war, recession. You name the mistake or hazard, our leaders look the other way.

For our politicians, it’s always someone else’s gig, not mine. If we don’t blame someone else, we blame no one at all. One thing we’re not willing to do is look in the mirror and see that we are neglecting our democratic duty to be our brother’s keeper.

Our religious theologies and pop psychologies and university philosophies have gone to stink, our childrearing ways have turned licentious, our government leaders have become non-stop finger pointers, our political parties have gone belly-up, even our primary educators can’t figure out how to curb all the ignorance.

But we are the coolest people with the coolest technology ever to occupy ground on planet earth, that’s for sure.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah