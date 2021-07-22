Letter: America is the land of the 'free'

Free money.
Free food.
Free apartments.
Free sanctuary cities.
Free ballot harvesting.
Free open borders.
Free for all.
Who pays!
Could this be the devil's dream?
We must focus and simplify.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
