 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: America is the land of the 'free'
YOUR VIEW

Letter: America is the land of the 'free'

{{featured_button_text}}

Free money.

Free food.

Free apartments.

Free sanctuary cities.

Free ballot harvesting.

Free open borders.

Free for all.

Who pays!

Could this be the devil's dream?

We must focus and simplify.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

1
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News