Letter: America must get its house in order

While America’s current leadership supports Ukraine in the face of the Russian military’s war crimes being carried out through its immoral and illegal invasion, our government needs to take this moment to rethink our entire approach to foreign policy. First, we should make sure not engage in Russophobia. We can oppose the actions of the Russian government without stirring up hatred against Russians or people of Russian descent. As Russia engages in a militaristic and imperialistic war, the United States government often acts in the same way while applying one moral standard for the us and another standard for the rest of the world. In addition to our failed, imperialist wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, our nation supports the Israeli and Saudi Arabian governments’ imperialistic oppression of poor and desperate populations through increased militarism.