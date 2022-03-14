Letter: America must get its house in order

While America’s current leadership supports Ukraine in the face of the Russian military’s war crimes being carried out through its immoral and illegal invasion, our government needs to take this moment to rethink our entire approach to foreign policy. First, we should make sure not engage in Russophobia. We can oppose the actions of the Russian government without stirring up hatred against Russians or people of Russian descent. As Russia engages in a militaristic and imperialistic war, the United States government often acts in the same way while applying one moral standard for the us and another standard for the rest of the world. In addition to our failed, imperialist wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, our nation supports the Israeli and Saudi Arabian governments’ imperialistic oppression of poor and desperate populations through increased militarism.
Palestinians constantly see their land expropriated by the Israeli government in order to gain the support of ultra-conservative Israeli voters. The Israeli government uses American money and weapons to impose an apartheid state in Greater Palestine. Under this apartheid system Palestinians find the Israeli military, backed by American weapons, imposing poverty and land dispossession upon them through immoral acts of violence. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia uses American made weapons systems to indiscriminately bomb Yemenis who already find themselves mired in a civil war and grinding poverty. Meanwhile, our American government sits upon frozen Afghan assets while the Afghan people face a famine partly caused by our latest imperialistic debacle. Since America justifiably opposes the militaristic, illegal, and immoral actions of the Russian government in Ukraine, America needs to get its own house in order so our actions carry more weight without violence as the cornerstone of US foreign policy.
James Granger
Auburn