Letter: America must sacrifice to beat COVID-19

On politics, COVID-19, racism and the economy:
1. I have written about this before, but new events have happened. President Trump gave clemency to lying, crooked and dirty-trickster Roger Stone. He belongs in prison for life for what he has done and said, all of his actions. Stone likes trouble and Trump does too. Mike Flynn was set free; he is a disgrace to the uniform he wore and to all service men and women. He is another liar and crooked. Michael Cohen, another convicted liar, was set free. All three should be behind bars for life for what they have done.
2. Racism: We lost an icon, a great man named John Lewis, who was the last of Dr. Martin Luther King's non-violence group. Remember this: Black lives matter; also, all lives matter. John Lewis fought for civil rights so hard he was beaten and went to jail. He was a great congressman from Georgia, great American for all people. President Trump showed his racist ways toward John Lewis and Black people as well. Never forget John Lewis for his fight for a better America.
3. COVID-19: President Trump is finally wearing a mask. He is coming to grips about how serious COVID-19 is. He was knocking Dr. Fauci about this serious pandemic. How stupid and ignorant is that? That is what kind of a man he is. The do-nothing Republicans are the same way, from the governors to the do-nothing Republican congressional members. Everyone, wear a mask.
4. Economy: Our economy is in bad shape. We need another stimulus package to help the American people. Checks are running out, businesses closing, hospitals running out of COVID-19 supplies, more people being laid off. The do-nothing Republican Senate argues about what kind of stimulus we should have. How stupid is that?
I strong believe we should shut down all schools in this great country. Wait until it is safe to send our children back to school. Shut down pro sports, as well: baseball, football, basketball seasons. Let's get a vaccine first. Let's sacrifice a year, all of us for a year. All of America is in the fight. Let's protect ourselves and America.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn
