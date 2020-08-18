Letter: America must sacrifice to beat COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On politics, COVID-19, racism and the economy:

1. I have written about this before, but new events have happened. President Trump gave clemency to lying, crooked and dirty-trickster Roger Stone. He belongs in prison for life for what he has done and said, all of his actions. Stone likes trouble and Trump does too. Mike Flynn was set free; he is a disgrace to the uniform he wore and to all service men and women. He is another liar and crooked. Michael Cohen, another convicted liar, was set free. All three should be behind bars for life for what they have done.

2. Racism: We lost an icon, a great man named John Lewis, who was the last of Dr. Martin Luther King's non-violence group. Remember this: Black lives matter; also, all lives matter. John Lewis fought for civil rights so hard he was beaten and went to jail. He was a great congressman from Georgia, great American for all people. President Trump showed his racist ways toward John Lewis and Black people as well. Never forget John Lewis for his fight for a better America.