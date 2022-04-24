Letter: America needs a commonsense leader

America 2022 is without a leader! There is no person that is making themselves stand out, from either party, or in any other way that "we the people" look up to.

The 2024 presidential election is not far off, and it is critical, with the world situation that is presently what it is, that America has a candidate that "we the people" will support. The person that is needed is a moderate!

A "common sense" moderate will win in 2024! This person will "unite" America!

I believe everyone, everyone that will take time to stop and think about this, will support this person. If it is the right person, who talks with "common sense" and "tells the truth" about "everything," they will be elected.

All of what has been happening in America for so many years is a product of where we are right now. Just stop and think about what I am saying. Truth, moderation and common sense will win every time.

Jim Stebbins

Auburn

