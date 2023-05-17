I write this article about the crazy shootings we have in the USA. My fellow Americans, this has to stop and change and it has to happen right now. My fellow Americans, this is a serious American problem.

The politicians in this country, Democrat, Republican, independent, have to make changes in the law to try and make a difference in this country. This country has many gun laws on the books right now but nothing is stopping the senseless killings. The question I ask is where are the parents? What the hell are you teaching your kids at home?

The home is the first school, that is why we need a discipline and respect bill passed in our country. How long do the American people have to wait? When is Congress going to act on this? President Biden, please act, bring a discipline bill to Congress. Congress, wake up and bring it to the floor and have talks on this. Gov. Kathy Hochul, please bring it to the floor and pass a discipline bill in Albany. How long do the American people have to wait? All our politicians, Chuck Schumer, Claudia Tenney, Kirsten Gillibrand, please get this bill passed for the good of the American people.

The country has to quit playing politics and worry who is going to get elected and instead pass a discipline and respect bill for parents and school teachers. This great country has waited long enough and it is time for a change in laws to be passed for all Americans. Mental illness is a problem, no question about that. Make marijuana illegal again. Get bail reform, which is needed so badly in our country. Wake up, America. How long do we have to wait for changes?

Local politicians, where do you stand on all of these ideas? I hear nothing from you at all. Where are the religious groups? I hear nothing at all. The American people are not safe to go anywhere. We can't go to church, grocery stores, schools and shopping malls. It is time for a change in laws. God help us all because we all need it.

God bless the United States of America

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn