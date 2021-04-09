Letter: America needs to control its borders

Our country was founded by men and women who emigrated from lands in which they experienced government oppression and restrictions on their personal liberties. Since our nation’s beginning, the United States of America has served as the “shining city on the hill” for those who seek a better and freer life. Despite our welcoming embrace of the abused and downtrodden, we must not permit unrestricted entry to our nation by those whose identities, backgrounds and intentions are unknown.
The world today is plagued by those who seek to advance their personal, financial, political, religious, and/or ideological objectives through use of terrorism and/or by conducting illegal and/or immoral activities. The welfare of the American people cannot be jeopardized by those who come to our nation and engage in violent crime, drug dealing, and trafficking children and women as sex workers or indentured servants.
The vast majority of those who emigrate, we presume, come seeking a better life of opportunity and prosperity for themselves and their families. These individuals have valid reasons and pure intentions for coming to the United States. To them, we need to exhibit compassion. For those who cross our border illegally because the process of applying for and receiving permission to legally enter our nation is costly and drawn out, our elected representatives need to address the reasons that the established government bureaucracy to process the applications is inefficient and slow.
Our government must address the reasons that prompt the large waves of migrants that continually arrive at our southern border. Foreign governments that are guilty of human rights abuses should be penalized by the United States of America people and our government by withholding foreign financial aid. American corporations that employ undocumented aliens should face severe fines and suffer the loss of government contracts.
We need increased border security to enforce our nation’s laws and ensure the safety of our nation’s people. The unrestricted flow of immigrants into and their movement throughout our country must end immediately. No discussion of amnesty or citizenship should commence until we have control of our borders and know who is entering our society and why.
Brad Littlefield
Homer