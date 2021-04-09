Letter: America needs to control its borders

Our country was founded by men and women who emigrated from lands in which they experienced government oppression and restrictions on their personal liberties. Since our nation’s beginning, the United States of America has served as the “shining city on the hill” for those who seek a better and freer life. Despite our welcoming embrace of the abused and downtrodden, we must not permit unrestricted entry to our nation by those whose identities, backgrounds and intentions are unknown.

The world today is plagued by those who seek to advance their personal, financial, political, religious, and/or ideological objectives through use of terrorism and/or by conducting illegal and/or immoral activities. The welfare of the American people cannot be jeopardized by those who come to our nation and engage in violent crime, drug dealing, and trafficking children and women as sex workers or indentured servants.