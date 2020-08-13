Letter: America should be better than this

I'm responding to the the disturbing, ever-ballooning disconnection from reality expressed not only within the context of mainstream media, but looking, reading and interacting with so many of our neighbors, acquaintances, friends (or were once), legislators and various local leadership.
The daily rejection and excuse making of not only POTUS of the severity of our present pandemic now pushing eight months in the making; the rejection of science and the grasping at ill-conceived miracle cures; the politicization of compliance with rational, logical, respect-for-others behaviors to slow the spread ... I can't but wonder how did these people ever survive to adulthood.
The continued denial and “whitewashing” of our American history, our acceptance of a deeply flawed ethos of “American exceptional-ism”. From our very founding, be it the Puritan Massachusetts Bay Colony or Jamestown (corporately founded), and their leaderships use and manipulation of poorer landless citizens to venture outward to challenge the natives.
This practice has continued for our entire history. Trail of Tears, our invasion of Mexico, Civil War (yup mostly a bunch of poor white folk fighting to maintain a status just above that of the slave). Our western expansion across our plains removing native Americans, the onset of the KKK and the nearly 100 years of Jim Crow era, yet truly not over, particularly as the once proud party of Lincoln purges voter rolls, closes polling precincts, challenges ballot and votes against funding for election support and protections, but rails in the midst of a spreading virus that mail-in voting will be fraught with fraud.
The ever-growing power and wealth of corporate over citizen. The influence of money as speech.
The overtly militarization of our local, state and multitude of federal agencies. Hiding the identity of “peace officers,” inciting violence, declaring a war on our constitutionally guaranteed right to protest.
Defending the use of force when an individual is non-compliant for selling a “Loosey,” a 12-year-old boy with a toy gun, a young man eating Skittles in a white neighborhood, playing music you don't like, asleep at home and your door is busted down and you're shot dead.
The overt attempts continuing daily to subvert the only constitutionally mandated agency, our Untied States Postal Service.
Really? Is this the best we can do? The best we can be? Really?
Richard Signor
King Ferry
