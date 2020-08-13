Letter: America should be better than this

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm responding to the the disturbing, ever-ballooning disconnection from reality expressed not only within the context of mainstream media, but looking, reading and interacting with so many of our neighbors, acquaintances, friends (or were once), legislators and various local leadership.

The daily rejection and excuse making of not only POTUS of the severity of our present pandemic now pushing eight months in the making; the rejection of science and the grasping at ill-conceived miracle cures; the politicization of compliance with rational, logical, respect-for-others behaviors to slow the spread ... I can't but wonder how did these people ever survive to adulthood.

The continued denial and “whitewashing” of our American history, our acceptance of a deeply flawed ethos of “American exceptional-ism”. From our very founding, be it the Puritan Massachusetts Bay Colony or Jamestown (corporately founded), and their leaderships use and manipulation of poorer landless citizens to venture outward to challenge the natives.