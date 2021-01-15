Letter: America still has a lot of work to do

The resignations of Trump cabinet members is like watching rats deserting a sinking ship just as the main deck sinks down to the water level. They are culpable in every despicable thing he has done during their time in his administration. Everyone has a conscience, where have theirs been for the last five years, he’s been spewing hate and bigotry from the time he was a candidate. According to the latest count he’s lied over “29,000” times.

Considering the events of this past week I’ve been glued to the news networks, mainly the ones that have a grip on reality and still function in the real world. I have flipped over to Fox from time to time and as unbelievable as it is they’re still living in Trump Fantasy Land. If perpetuating his lies and making excuses for his actions isn’t enough they have people criticizing Biden, his people and his proposed policies and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet. The captive audience that watch nothing but Fox and still believe everything they hear and see are the people that the rest of the country needs to reach out to and reconcile with. How? Proverbs 13:20 tells us, “Suffer not the council of fools.” In plain English, “Don’t waste your time trying to reason with idiots.”