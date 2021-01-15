Letter: America still has a lot of work to do

The resignations of Trump cabinet members is like watching rats deserting a sinking ship just as the main deck sinks down to the water level. They are culpable in every despicable thing he has done during their time in his administration. Everyone has a conscience, where have theirs been for the last five years, he’s been spewing hate and bigotry from the time he was a candidate. According to the latest count he’s lied over “29,000” times.
Considering the events of this past week I’ve been glued to the news networks, mainly the ones that have a grip on reality and still function in the real world. I have flipped over to Fox from time to time and as unbelievable as it is they’re still living in Trump Fantasy Land. If perpetuating his lies and making excuses for his actions isn’t enough they have people criticizing Biden, his people and his proposed policies and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet. The captive audience that watch nothing but Fox and still believe everything they hear and see are the people that the rest of the country needs to reach out to and reconcile with. How? Proverbs 13:20 tells us, “Suffer not the council of fools.” In plain English, “Don’t waste your time trying to reason with idiots.”
As the radical right evolved over the last “20” years there’s a lot of emotion and anger but they exhibiting not much rational thought. How are so many people so easily led? Because of Trump's vitriolic rhetoric Black Americans have been under siege for the last four years; being confronted in places they have every right to be, like their own neighborhoods, their apartments or while shopping or at the mall. The BLM movement was met with an army in Washington, the mob that stormed the Capitol was mainly white and what they did was planned on the internet for the whole world to see for months. Why were we so unprepared?
There are moral and honest Republicans in all levels of government and society across the country but there is a corrupt group that are rotten to the core. People like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, like the Pennsylvania Legislature that won’t seat a newly elected Democrat or the Wisconsin Supreme Court that wouldn’t allow mail in voting in the midst of the pandemic. We have a lot of work to do.
Ernie DeCaro
Auburn