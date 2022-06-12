Letter: Americans getting gouged at the pump

It should not surprise anyone that big oil company profits are skyrocketing as prices at the pump soar! Among the five major companies — ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Chevron and Conoco Philips — there is proof that the first two are already “tripling earnings from a year ago” (5/17/22 - Business Insider).

And so, why are oil companies gouging Americans at the pump? (I'll give you three guesses as to why ... but the last two guesses don't count!) They know that electric cars will replace gas driven cars — within a decade — thus greatly reducing the need for gasoline!

Although some folks are blaming President Biden for the inflation situation that's happening, it's not his fault! He can't do a darn thing about what big businesses are capable of doing to us.

It's important to remember also big business isn't happy about what President Biden said at the onset of his administration: “Big businesses should pay their fair share of taxes.” And – of course – they really, really don't want to!

Remember also that big business controls how the majority of our elected officials vote. Too darn many of them — mostly Republicans — are willing to take their big fat checks! (This is especially true as to why Republicans won't do the correct thing about gun legislation. The majority of them are also taking big fat checks from the National Rifle Association.)

Unfortunately there's too much control by big businesses of the majority of our elected officials and the result is that it's done too much harm to our democracy.

It's the dollar that is more important to too many rather than respecting a God that expects all of us to do as He asks: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” (Matthew 7:12) In other words: “Do the correct thing!”

Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0