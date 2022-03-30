Letter: Americans must united behind president Biden

On March 1, President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union Address. The president spoke to Congress and to the nation about the following:

Standing strong with Ukraine, freedom and democracy. All of Congress gave him a standing ovation because he showed strength and making a stand against tyrannical dictator Putin. The USA will stand with Ukraine and NATO countries, our allies. The NATO countries are stronger than ever. Donald Trump weakened NATO when he was president. We are strong now because of this war. Donald Trump and other Republicans praised Putin as a strong leader and gave him respect. That, my fellow Americans, is treason. In the name of God, let's all come together and support the president as true Americans. The sanctions will work but it will take time. If Putin attacks any NATO country there will be war against Russia. The world is showing support for Ukrainian people against Russia.

President Biden's economic plans. I support them 100%. We need just what he is proposing. He will get Republican opposition, no question about that.

The president's nomination for Supreme Court is the right choice. Ms Jackson is more than qualified. She is smart, well-educated, to fill that vacancy.

I have not seen Congress that united since 9/11. Remember this, my fellow Americans, we are all in this together. Let's work together as Americans. Let's get our infrastructure going and build America back again. Never underestimate the American people, we always come through. The USA stands for freedom and democracy and always will.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn

