Letter: Americans need to find common ground

On Nov. 8, the American people have spoken. They wanted freedom and democracy over a Republican red wave of power. The Republicans thought they were going to pick up 20 to 30 seats. They got the big surprise. The American people showed up in big waves across the country more than ever before in midterm elections. Lying, crooked Donald Trump candidates were beaten across the country. The American people are divided now more than ever before. I ask the Republican Party, do you still consider lying, crooked Donald Trump as your leader in your party, along with lying Roger Stone? Trump announced his candidacy for president in Florida, still spreading the big lie more than ever before. If Republicans still support this man, you better do some real soul-searching with yourselves. You still have other candidates claiming fraud from the far right. He is not the party of Lincoln, you people who support him are not the party of Lincoln. I hope the Republicans can find common ground, and Democrats too, to get some common-sense bills passed together. The Republicans already want to draw up impeachment on Joe Biden and Merrick Garland. These crazy Republicans like Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Greene, Jim Jordan already want to do this with no evidence showing anything. It will go no place at all. Future Speaker Kevin McCarthy is all for that because he is a Donald Trump supporter.