Letter: Americans should be more secure amid virus

COVID-19 is spreading in our nation, as is the fear attached to pandemics. Both are serious threats to our health, both personally and as a community, and our economy as we’ve seen just this past week with a dramatic increase in cases reported, multiple deaths in our nation, and the stock market plummeting.

This is not the first time we have experienced this type of threat. SARS and MERS threatened us before and prompted warnings that we should make preparations to respond to future threats. There are policies that can help us stay prepared and better answer when these types of threats occur. If we fully fund the National Institutes of Health, instituted a single payer healthcare system like the NY Health Act or Medicare for All, and guaranteed workers paid sick leave we could more effectively address threats like COVID-19.

The US response to COVID-19, while appropriately stressing the benefits of good hygiene, has been to deny severity of the threat, require insurance companies to cover testing for the disease while promising to “see if [it] can help” uninsured people, and route all communications regarding the disease through the vice president.