Letter: Americans should be more secure amid virus

COVID-19 is spreading in our nation, as is the fear attached to pandemics. Both are serious threats to our health, both personally and as a community, and our economy as we’ve seen just this past week with a dramatic increase in cases reported, multiple deaths in our nation, and the stock market plummeting.
This is not the first time we have experienced this type of threat. SARS and MERS threatened us before and prompted warnings that we should make preparations to respond to future threats. There are policies that can help us stay prepared and better answer when these types of threats occur. If we fully fund the National Institutes of Health, instituted a single payer healthcare system like the NY Health Act or Medicare for All, and guaranteed workers paid sick leave we could more effectively address threats like COVID-19.
The US response to COVID-19, while appropriately stressing the benefits of good hygiene, has been to deny severity of the threat, require insurance companies to cover testing for the disease while promising to “see if [it] can help” uninsured people, and route all communications regarding the disease through the vice president.
These measures, of course, follow the President’s proposed funding cut to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by 7%, proposed while reports of COVID-19 spreading around the world were just warming up.
You have free articles remaining.
Having a fully funded public institution like the NIH leading an informed, coordinated, and robust response is necessary since it educates about the preventative benefits of good hygiene and sanitation and partners with medical facilities for continued research and prepared response to threats.
Also imperative is ensuring that everyone’s healthcare is covered and have some security so when get sick they stay home and seek medical treatment. If we adopted a truly universal healthcare system and guaranteed workers paid sick leave we would satisfy those needs.
COVID-19 is, without a doubt, a deadly threat and we should be concerned about such threats, but not panicked. We would not have panic if we felt secure in our ability to address the threat of the virus. We would not panic if we knew that the National Institutes of Health were proactively planning for when outbreaks occur. We would not panic if we knew that if we got sick the cost of care was covered and had some security of pay while we recovered. We would be secure.
Scott Comegys
Palmyra