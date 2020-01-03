Well, as the decade has come to an end, we start the new decade with the largest deficit thanks to Trump. Since he took office, none and I mean zero, of his promises have been kept.
So many have said how the economy has gotten better and unemployment is at its lowest in years. Great news if that were really true but it isn’t.
Taxpayers, you and me, payed $118 million for Trump to go to his resorts and play golf for these past three years, which he said President Obama did too much of. So we paid somewhere in the neighborhood of $550 dollars per night for each member of the entourage to stay at Mar-a-Lago with a bar tab of nearly $1,000 all going in Trump’s pocket. It’s no wonder why we can’t see his tax returns!
Wait for it! The really big tax break Trump and the Republican-controlled House and Senate rushed through for passing and Trump’s signature, leaks like a sieve! Corporate tax lawyers for nearly a hundred big companies like Anheuser-Busch, Proctor and Gamble, and pharmaceuticals, just to name a few, found the holes in the laws and paid zilch, zero, nothing in taxes. The government was in such a hurry to get this really, really good tax break bill passed, overseas holdings, distributors and manufacturing were left out from taxation.
Full disclosure! I use arithmetic, not mathematics, have very little college in my resume. I served my country with great American pride and was a small business owner. My arithmetic didn’t add up at the beginning of Trump’s administration and now I can say the mathematics do not compute! And to think I almost voted for the Putin-puppeted Trump.
The decision not to vote was “first impressions“ like the "Access Hollywood" tape then the avalanche of poop which continues to this day. If I were to exercise my right to free speech as the leader of our country has, the secret service will haul me away for making disparaging and threatening remarks about Trump. The icing on the cake would be Trump, his son Jr., and Giuliani suing me.
Integrity and good character along with respect and tolerance cannot be found in this guy! We no longer have respect of our allies but Putin’s happy!
R.L. Searles
Sennett