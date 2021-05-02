Letter: America's downfall began in the 1960s

America is becoming increasingly polarized politically. This is predictable since the presence or absence of religious faith drives politics. America's moral failure is a reflection of the great spiritual battle between good and evil. A radical left wing element has seized control of a major political party in this country. This party is being used to bring collectivism, i.e. communism, to America using the legislative process. The forces of evil knew that Christian America could never be conquered militarily so it had to be subverted ideologically.

A systematic subversion of this country started in earnest in the early 1960s. Supreme Court judges took Bible reading and prayer out of government schools and instituted the religion of secular humanism. This aided the destruction of America's principles of self government. The constitution, written for a people with the ability to govern themselves. As virtue of the general population declines, government grows, and policing of that unrestrained population increases.

A second subversion happened in the mid 1960s, when America's money system went from money, redeemable in silver, to fractional reserve paper currency or debt instruments. This fiat money is unfunded, paper money has historically collapsed, without exception. It appears now the U.S. dollar is in its inflationary death cycle.